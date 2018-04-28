Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Colts take in second round

The Colts selected Lewis in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 64th overall.

Lewis (6-foot-4, 269 pounds) didn't get as much hype as some other players in a loaded Ohio State defense, but he quietly produced as an edge-setting sort of end with underrated disruptiveness. He showed good workout numbers at the combine and Ohio State pro day, compiling a 4.69-second 40, 35.5-inch vertical, 127-inch broad jump, and 7.20-second three-cone in the process. If he earns a starting role in Indianapolis 4-3 scheme, a rookie year IDP impact can't be ruled out.