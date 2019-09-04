Lewis (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Lewis was laboring with an injured knee toward the end of August, but he shook it off and is ready to play Sunday versus the Chargers. The 2018 second-round pick was initially listed as the starting nose tackle. He has since been moved to a backup role on the team's first unofficial depth chart, and it's possible we don't know his true spot on the depth chart until the first series.

