Lewis (ankle) is doubtful to return to Sunday's game versus the Falcons, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Lewis was set for an increased workload after Denico Autry (eye) left the contest, but now he's dealing with an injury of himself. The initial doubtful designation signals Lewis may have a serious injury.

