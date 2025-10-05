Lewis (oblique) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Lewis was limited in the last two practices of the week due to an oblique injury, but the 2018 second-rounder has been cleared to play in Sunday's contest. He has worked in a rotational role at defensive end through the first four games of the regular season, logging four tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one pass defense over that span.