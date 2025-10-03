Lewis was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders due to an oblique injury.

Lewis popped up on Thursday's injury report due to an oblique injury, which limited him in the last two days of practice. The 2018 second-rounder has served in a rotational role at defensive end this season, so his absence would open the door for more defensive snaps for Samson Ebukam and JT Tuimoloau. Lewis' status may not be officially announced until the Colts release their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.