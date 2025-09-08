Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Just one tackle in season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lewis had one assisted tackle and one QB hurry in Sunday's win over Miami. He played on 23 of the defense's 47 snaps.
Lewis begins the season in a reserve role on the defensive line. After playing in all 17 contests in 2023, Lewis missed seven games in 2024 due to a calf injury.
