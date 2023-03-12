The Colts signed Lewis (knee) to a one-year, $2.1 million contract Sunday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Lewis will stick with the Colts for a sixth season heading into his age-28 campaign in 2023. The 277-pound defensive end previously re-signed with Indianapolis on a one-year, $3 million deal heading into this past season. However, he sustained a season-ending torn patellar tendon in his left knee during Week 8, limiting him to just 14 tackles, one sack and two passes defended over seven appearances. This also marked the second year in a row that Lewis suffered a season-ending knee injury, but he's been a regular rotational player on the Colts' defensive front when healthy.