Lewis recorded 11 tackles (five solo) including 3.0 sacks and a pass defensed in 13 games with Indianapolis in 2025.

Lewis' three prior years demonstrated that he's more efficient and durable as a pass rusher if he's only called to play a limited role, but the veteran ended up having to battle through groin and ankle injuries after he averaged 30.8 snaps per game over the first five contests of the campaign. He's currently on track to become a free agent during the offseason, and he could likely contribute for a team in need of depth on the edge in 2026.