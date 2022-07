Lewis (knee) may miss training camp and start the season on the PUP list, Kevin Hickey of ColtsWire.com reports.

Lewis suffered a significant knee injury in Week 8 against the Titans and finished last season on IR. He's still not fully recovered, and a status update on his return likely won't come until the team arrives for camp. Once healthy, Lewis should be a contributor in a rotational role on the Colts defensive line.