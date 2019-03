Lewis (knee) may shift over to play the 3-technique defensive tackle position following the Colts' signing of edge rusher Justin Houston, Joel Erickson of IndyStar.com reports.

Lewis was originally expected to serve in a 3-technique role as a rookie before the Colts were forced to keep him on the end due to depth concerns. With Houston now in the mix along the defensive line, Lewis can join a DT corps that includes Margus Hunt and Denico Autry.