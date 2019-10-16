Lewis (ankle) didn't suit up for Wednesday's practice.

Lewis has missed the last two games with the ankle issue, and has only played 40 snaps across two games this campaign. The fact that he's missing practice is cause for serious concern for his Week 7 availability, especially considering he's missed action already. If Lewis sits out, expect Grover Stewart to continue to log a decent workload in his place.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories