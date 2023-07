Lewis (knee) will begin training camp on Indianapolis' PUP list, Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Colts' General Manager Chris Ballard said at his press conference that the defensive end was close to returning. Lewis played in seven games and started four last season before rupturing his patellar tendon in Week Eight. He re-signed with Indianapolis in March and should play a depth role again. He has 16 starts in five seasons with the team.