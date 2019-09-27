Play

Lewis (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Lewis is nursing an ankle injury sustained during Week 3's win over the Falcons. A timetable for his return remains undisclosed, and as long as Lewis is unable to go Grover Stewart is a candidate to see an uptick in depth snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories