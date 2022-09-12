site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: One tackle in season opener
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Lewis had one tackle and a pass defensed in Sunday's tie at Houston.
Lewis didn't start on the defensive line but played on 32 of the defense's 70 snaps as he'll be part of the defensive line rotation.
