Lewis (groin) has downgraded and been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers.

Lewis was originally listed as questionable after ending the Colts' week of practice with consecutive full sessions. The 30-year-old from Ohio State has appeared in seven games this season, recording seven total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and one pass defended. While he's sidelined in Week 9, expect JT Tuimoloau to operate as the Colts' top reserve edge rusher