Lewis (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's Week 5 matchup with the Broncos, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis will be unavailable for the Colts' Week 5 contest after suffering a concussion in the team's Week 4 loss to the Titans. In his absence, Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo could see increased snaps on the defensive line.