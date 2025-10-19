default-cbs-image
Lewis (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Chargers, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Lewis suffered a groin injury in the first half of the game, placing some doubt on his ability to return to action. In his absence, Samson Ebukam stands to see an increase in workload on the defensive line versus Los Angeles.

