Lewis (ankle) has been upgraded and carries no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks.

The 30-year-old practiced in full Friday, and despite his original questionable designation, he'll suit up for the Week 15 matchup. Lewis has underwhelmed through nine appearances this season, recording just eight total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and one pass defensed. Now fully healthy, he's expected to operate as one of the Colts' top reserve defensive ends Sunday.