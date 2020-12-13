site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-tyquan-lewis-ready-for-week-14 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Ready for Week 14
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 13, 2020
at
3:35 pm ET 1 min read
Lewis (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
The 25-year-old received the questionable tag despite putting in a full practice Friday, so it's not much of a surprise to see him suiting up Sunday. Lewis should continue to fill a rotational role on the defensive line for the
Colts. More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/27/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/26/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/18/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
10/16/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read