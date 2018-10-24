Head coach Frank Reich revealed Wednesday that Lewis (toe) will return to the practice field Wednesday, the Adam Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

The Colts will have up to 21 days to evaluate Lewis before determining whether or not they will designate Lewis for return this season or leave him on the sidelines for the rest of 2018. The Colts have just one returnee remaining this season, per Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site.