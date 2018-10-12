Lewis (toe) remains without a timetable for his return, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Lewis landed on injured reserve in early September with the toe injury and was originally given a nine-week recovery window. Coach Frank Reich indicated the 23-year-old is progressing nicely, but it's still too early to target a specific return date. Lewis would first be eligible to be designated to return from injured reserved in early November.

More News
Our Latest Stories