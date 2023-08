Lewis (knee) was activated from the active/PUP list Tuesday.

Lewis suffered a ruptured patellar tendon Week 8 last season, which the 28-year-old was still recovering from. Selected in the second round of the 2018 Draft, Lewis' career has been hindered by injuries, only appearing in more than nine games once in his five-year career. He'll work to stay healthy this season after securing a one-year contract with the team in March.