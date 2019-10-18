Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Ruled out versus Texans
Lewis (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Lewis will miss a third straight game due to his lingering ankle injury. Expect Grover Stewart to continue serving as Indianapolis' primary rotational defensive tackle as long as Lewis remains sidelined.
