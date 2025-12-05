Lewis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Lewis registered a DNP-LP-DNP practice log during Week 14 prep while working through an ankle injury. His status for Sunday's AFC South tilt may not be officially known until 90 minutes prior to the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Colts announce their list of inactive players. Samson Ebukam and JT Tuimoloau would be in line for more rotational snaps at defensive end behind Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu if Lewis is not cleared to play.