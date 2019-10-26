Lewis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Lewis has a good shot at making his return after a three-game hiatus, as the 24-year-old was able to practice without limitations Friday. If he's able to play, Lewis figures to work as a reserve below Margus Hunt and Denico Autry on the depth chart.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories