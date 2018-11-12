Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Three tackles in regular season debut
Lewis started at right defensive end and had three tackles, a QB hit and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over Jacksonville.
Lewis spent the first half of the season on injured reserve with a toe injury. However, the 2018 second-round draft pick was thrust right into the starting lineup and looks set to have a significant role (he played 53 snaps on defense, about the same as the other defensive line starters).
