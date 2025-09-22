Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Two sacks at Tennessee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lewis had two sacks, four QB hurries and three total tackles in Sunday's win at Tennessee.
Lewis played on 38 of the defense's 70 snaps and had a strong game rushing the passer as he had just two QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus, in his first two games. He's working in a reserve role but part of the rotation at defensive end.
More News
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Just one tackle in season opener•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Has injury-disrupted 2024 season•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Good to go versus Denver•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Added to injury report Saturday•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Good to go Week 12•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Activated off injured reserve•