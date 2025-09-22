default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Lewis had two sacks, four QB hurries and three total tackles in Sunday's win at Tennessee.

Lewis played on 38 of the defense's 70 snaps and had a strong game rushing the passer as he had just two QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus, in his first two games. He's working in a reserve role but part of the rotation at defensive end.

More News