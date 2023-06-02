Lewis (knee) remained unavailable for practice Friday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Lewis is still recovering from the torn patellar tendon he sustained in October and has yet to make his return to practice. The 28-year-old re-signed with the Colts this offseason and once healthy, he'll compete with Samson Ebukam and Khalid Kareem, amongst others, for a reserve role on the defensive line.

