Lewis (knee) remained unavailable for practice Friday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Lewis is still recovering from the torn patellar tendon he sustained in October and has yet to make his return to practice. The 28-year-old re-signed with the Colts this offseason and once healthy, he'll compete with Samson Ebukam and Khalid Kareem, amongst others, for a reserve role on the defensive line.
More News
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Lands another deal with Indy•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: IR-bound for rest of season•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: No injury designation for Week 6•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Out with concussion•
-
Colts' Tyquan Lewis: One tackle in season opener•