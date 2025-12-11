Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Upgrades to limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lewis (ankle) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Thursday's limited showing is an incremental step forward for Lewis, who didn't practice Wednesday after missing the preceding four games. He also practiced in a limited capacity the previous Thursday, but didn't participate in practice Wednesday or Friday. Lewis will likely need to post at least another limited practice session Friday to have a chance to return Sunday in Seattle.