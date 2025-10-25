Lewis (groin) has downgraded and been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

The 30-year-old sustained a groin injury in Colts' Week 7 win over the Chargers and didn't practice all week, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Lewis is now in line to miss his first game of the season after posting seven total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, through Indianapolis' first seven contests. Rookie JT Tuimoloau is expected to serve as the Colts' top reserve edge rusher while Lewis and Samson Ebukam (knee) are both out in Week 8.