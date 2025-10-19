Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Won't return Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lewis (groin) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Lewis went to the locker room after sustaining a groin injury in the first half, and the injury is severe enough for him to not return. Samson Ebukam and JT Tuimoloau should see more snaps at defensive end with Lewis done for the day.
