Colts' Tyquan Lewis: Working through knee injury
Lewis has missed two practice this week due to a knee injury, but it's not thought to be serious. "We're just being safe and letting him get back to full strength," head coch Frank Reich told the team's official web site.
Lewis missed last week's preseason game and the Colts will likely hold him out of any games until the regular season begins. Lewis has been listed as the starting nose tackle on the Colts' unofficial depth chart, but it's not clear if he'll actually get most of his time at nose tackle or defensive end.
