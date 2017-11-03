Colts' Tyreek Burwell: Joins active roster
Burwell was promoted to the Colts' active roster Thursday, Mike Chappell of IndySportsCentral.com reports.
Burwell was moved to the active roster after Andrew Luck (shoulder) was officially placed on injured reserve Thursday. Burwell should serve as a depth lineman and special teams contributor for the time being.
