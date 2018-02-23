Play

Adams signed a contract with Indianapolis on Friday, Colts' public relations assistant Christian Edwards reports.

Adams has been around the NFL since 2015 but has only played in 12 games over his three year career, amassing 21 tackles in those tilts. He started the season on the Raiders before being released in October. He'll look to catch on as a depth linebacker and special teams player while with the Colts in 2018.

