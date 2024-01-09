Cleveland signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Monday.
Cleveland joined the Colts' practice squad in October, but he failed to appear in a game before the 2023 campaign came to an end Saturday. The wide receiver last played with the Broncos in 2022, compiling two catches for 28 yards while playing 68 offensive snaps over six contests with Denver.
