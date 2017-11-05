Colts' Vontae Davis: Coaching decision responsible for sitting out
Head coach Chuck Pagano indicated Davis (groin) not traveling to Houston was a "coach's decision," Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.
Pagano also said that Davis would be back for Week 10, after surprisingly being ruled out for Sunday's win over the Texans. There have been conflicting reports on the real reason behind the move, with the 29-year-old's groin injury being cited as the cause. More information may surface to provide better clarity on the situation, but at this point it appears to be just a one-week absence for the veteran cornerback.
-
