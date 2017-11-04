Colts' Vontae Davis: Does not travel to Houston
Davis was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans due to a non-injury situation, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.
No specifics are available on the situation as of yet, so it remains unclear if Davis is expected to miss any time beyond Sunday, but he did not travel with the team to Houston. Nate Hairston and Pierre Desir should see significantly increased workloads against the Texans with the absence of the veteran cornerback.
