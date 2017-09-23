Colts' Vontae Davis: Doubtful for Sunday
Davis (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Davis was a limited participant in practice this week but will sit out for the third consecutive game. The Colts' secondary is already thin without Davis, and with Quincy Wilson (knee) ruled out and Christopher Milton (hamstring) questionable, they are likely facing some severe depth issues at cornerback against the Browns on Sunday.
