Colts' Vontae Davis: Expected back Week 9
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano indicated that Davis, who didn't travel with the team to Houston for Sunday's win over the Texans, would return to practice and suit up for the Week 10 game against the Steelers, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Pagano was evasive when asked about why Davis was left back in Indianapolis for the Week 9 contest, but reiterated the team's stance that Davis' absence was a "coach's decision" and not related to the cornerback's lingering groin injury. Instead, it appears an off-field issue was at the root of Pagano's decision, with the Colts' inability to find a trade suitor for the veteran ahead of the Oct. 31 deadline perhaps serving as a contributing factor. Davis' performance in recent weeks has also left much to be desired, and since he's set to become a free agent in March, it's possible that he'll have to settle for a more minor role on defense going forward, especially after Pierre Desir drew positive reviews for his coverage of star Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins while starting in place of Davis on Sunday.
