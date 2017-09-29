Colts' Vontae Davis: "Full-go" to make season debut
Davis (groin) said Thursday that he is a "full-go" to make his season debut Sunday against the Seahawks, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Davis' comments echo the indication that he would return this week, as he was a full participant at Wednesday's practice. His return will be a welcome sight for the Colts, who enter Week 4 ranked 30th in the league in pass defense.
