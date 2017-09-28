Colts' Vontae Davis: Full participant Wednesday
Davis (groin) was a full participant at the Colts' practice Wednesday.
Davis was limited in practice last week and now has participated fully for the first time this season. Obviously we'll need to see how practice unfolds the rest of this week, but at this point the veteran cornerback is on track to play against the Seahawks on Sunday.
