Colts' Vontae Davis: Released by Colts
Davis (groin) was released by the Colts on Thursday.
Davis had been dealing with a serious groin injury that was about to require season-ending surgery, but rather than place him on IR, the organization decided to part ways entirely. After earning two Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Colts, Davis was in line to hit free agency next season. He'll now be subject to waivers, though his plans to undergo surgery have not changed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Pierre Desir will presumably start at cornerback for the rest of the season in Davis' absence.
More News
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Will have season-ending surgery•
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Ruled out Week 10 with groin injury•
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Expected back Week 9•
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Coaching decision responsible for sitting out•
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Does not travel to Houston•
-
Colts' Vontae Davis: Rests at practice Wednesday•
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.