Davis had been dealing with a serious groin injury that was about to require season-ending surgery, but rather than place him on IR, the organization decided to part ways entirely. After earning two Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Colts, Davis was in line to hit free agency next season. He'll now be subject to waivers, though his plans to undergo surgery have not changed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Pierre Desir will presumably start at cornerback for the rest of the season in Davis' absence.