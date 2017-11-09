Colts' Vontae Davis: Released by Indianapolis
The Colts released Davis (groin) on Thursday.
Davis had been playing through the groin injury for most of the season, which probably contributed to his downturn in performance and limited interest from potential suitors prior to last week's trade deadline. The veteran cornerback didn't travel with the Colts to Houston ahead of last week's win over the Texans, and head coach Chuck Pagano had already ruled Davis out for the Week 10 matchup with the Steelers before it was announced Wednesday that the 29-year-old would require season-ending surgery. Since Davis is bound for free agency in March, the Colts elected to part ways with him entirely rather than stashing him on injured reserve. Pierre Desir will presumably start at cornerback for the rest of the season in Davis' absence.
