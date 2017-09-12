Colts' Vontae Davis: Remains week-to-week
Davis (groin) is considered week-to-week, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.
The Colts' defense missed Davis sorely in Sunday's loss to the Rams, as Jared Goff had a career day completing 21 of 29 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown. The veteran corner is still only about two weeks removed from what was labeled a "significant" groin injury, so it wouldn't be surprising if he has a couple more weeks of recovery before returning to action.
