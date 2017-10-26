Davis did not participate at the Colts' practice Wednesday, but has not suffered an injury.

It was simply a rest day for Davis, who missed the first three games of the season with a groin injury. The veteran corner played 65 of 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's blowout loss to the Jaguars, and has provided some much needed stability to a Colts' secondary depleted by injury.

