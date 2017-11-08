Davis has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a groin injury, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Davis didn't travel with the Colts to Houston ahead of their Week 9 win over the Texans under mysterious circumstances, with head coach Chuck Pagano indicating that the cornerback was held out in a "coach's decision" rather than anything related to the groin issue that has bothered him for much of the season. While Davis indicated earlier this week that he would likely return to action Sunday and play through any lingering soreness in the groin, the Colts instead plan to give him only limited reps in practice this week and take the weekend off to rehab the injury. Once Davis returns to action, he may have to settle for a backup role behind Pierre Desir.