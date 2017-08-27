Colts' Vontae Davis: Suffers groin injury
Davis (groin) will not return to Saturday's game against the Steelers.
This could be a lingering effect of the groin injury that pestered Davis throughout the final five weeks of 2016. If that is the case, it's not far off to assume that this injury could persist into the regular season. However, Davis played through it often last season, and whether he can do that again likely depends on the severity this time.
