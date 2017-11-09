Colts' Vontae Davis: Will have season-ending surgery
Davis will undergo season-ending surgery on his groin, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
This injury has been lingering with Davis for months, and although he has suited up for five games this season, it's obvious this ailment took a turn for the worst. The ninth-year pro will likely be placed on injured reserve, and since he'll become a free agent after this season, there's no guarantee he returns to Indianapolis when he's healthy. Pierre Desir will take over as as a starter in Davis' absence.
