Colts' Vontae Davis: Will watch from sidelines
Davis (groin) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
The road to recovery has been tough for Davis, who is lined up to miss his third straight week. His injury adds to the problems in Indy's secondary, as Quincy Wilson (knee) is also out for Sunday's game. Because of this, previously reserve cornerback Pierre Desir will get the start against the team that drafted him in 2014.
