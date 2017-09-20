Colts' Vontae Davis: Working into drills
Davis (groin) is participating in individual drills Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of ESPN 1070 The Fan reports.
It's a good sign that Davis is back on the field even if he's working out by himself. Davis is desperately needed by the Colts' defensive corps, who were able to play well against the Cardinals in Week 2 but are facing more injuries with cornerback Quincy Wilson (knee) questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
